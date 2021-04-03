Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 451.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 90.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.94.

Atlassian stock opened at $223.06 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $126.54 and a 12 month high of $262.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of -123.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

