Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $98.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.70. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $111.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

