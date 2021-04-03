ATN Price Up 22.5% Over Last Week (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One ATN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $290,163.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATN has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ATN Token Profile

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Token Trading

