AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,222 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.6% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 81,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 413.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 133,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.8% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 45,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

