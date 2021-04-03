Auctus (AUC) Market Cap Tops $25.51 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Auctus has a market capitalization of $25.51 million and approximately $262,239.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 102.4% against the dollar. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00053981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.46 or 0.00679595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00071078 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,666,660 coins. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

