Audius Tops One Day Volume of $60.85 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Audius has a total market capitalization of $390.77 million and $60.85 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be bought for about $3.26 or 0.00005494 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00074452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00301027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00091373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.75 or 0.00747018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00027628 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015156 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

Audius Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars.

