Augur (REP) Price Hits $38.44 on Top Exchanges

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Augur has a total market capitalization of $422.86 million and $109.91 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for $38.44 or 0.00066328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00050967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.00666601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027875 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur (REP) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net

Buying and Selling Augur

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.