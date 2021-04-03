Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Aurora Cannabis worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth $149,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 418,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACB opened at $9.14 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

