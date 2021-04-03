Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 23,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.18. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $126.69 and a fifty-two week high of $193.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

