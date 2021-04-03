Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Automatic Data Processing worth $314,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,751,000 after purchasing an additional 107,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 351,860 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,838,000 after purchasing an additional 167,702 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

ADP stock opened at $189.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.18. The firm has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.69 and a 1-year high of $193.44.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

