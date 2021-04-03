AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,926,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.99% of AutoNation worth $343,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE:AN opened at $92.06 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Insiders sold a total of 298,373 shares of company stock worth $23,576,816 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.