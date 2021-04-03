Autonio (NIOX) Achieves Market Cap of $30.51 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $30.51 million and approximately $865,381.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00074452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00301027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00091373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.75 or 0.00747018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00027628 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015156 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,597,990 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

