Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Achieves $3.82 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $29.84 or 0.00050585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and $408.49 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,188,872 coins and its circulating supply is 128,022,837 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

