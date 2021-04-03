Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 551 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 28,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $354.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $282.82 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

