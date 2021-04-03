Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,608 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. Square makes up approximately 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after acquiring an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $229.51 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.58 and its 200 day moving average is $210.01. The company has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.31, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total value of $2,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 411,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,239,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $22,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock valued at $269,006,080. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

