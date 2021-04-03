Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 84,086 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 84,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 13,709,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after buying an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 777.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,946,000 after buying an additional 3,249,266 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $93,799,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $51,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,626 shares of company stock worth $948,417 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

