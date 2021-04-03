Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,379 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $142.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.16. The company has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

