Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $302,334,000 after acquiring an additional 599,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,280 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after purchasing an additional 371,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $115.76 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.26.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

