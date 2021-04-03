Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 447.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,055 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,440,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,359 shares of company stock worth $11,945,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

