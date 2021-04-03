Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zscaler by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,070,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,812 shares of company stock worth $14,380,483 in the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.49 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.