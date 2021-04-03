Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.66 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.79.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $141.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average of $119.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

