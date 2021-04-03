Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.20 Million in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,508,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after buying an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after buying an additional 159,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 88.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $119.41 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.33. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

