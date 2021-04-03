Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.10. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

