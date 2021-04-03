Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,468 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,693 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 215,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Autodesk stock opened at $283.90 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.52 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.87, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.