Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,883 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,883 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. United Bank raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 134,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,402,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $356,313,000 after purchasing an additional 372,069 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $5,144,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $65.98 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 109.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

