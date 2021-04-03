Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,641 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

