Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Holdings Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 797.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,003 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Avnet worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 488.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVT opened at $42.02 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

