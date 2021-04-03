Axe Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 43% lower against the dollar. Axe has a market cap of $1.07 million and $106,159.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.89 or 0.00851890 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

