Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stake Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,356 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $41,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $57.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

