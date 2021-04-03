Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) vs. Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Head to Head Comparison

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Genfit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $2.33 million 57.37 -$17.79 million N/A N/A Genfit $45.88 million 3.88 -$72.96 million ($1.97) -2.32

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genfit.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -850.81% -625.24% -70.31% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Genfit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Genfit 3 2 5 0 2.20

Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 138.42%. Genfit has a consensus price target of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 153.28%. Given Genfit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genfit is more favorable than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Genfit beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic tests for the identification of patients with NASH; NIS4 for identifying patients with NASH and fibrosis; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

