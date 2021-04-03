Badger DAO Price Tops $40.90 on Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for about $40.90 or 0.00069463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $345.22 million and $25.65 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00074971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.29 or 0.00299381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00091473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.73 or 0.00748487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,440,025 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

