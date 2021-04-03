Balancer Market Capitalization Hits $392.57 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $392.57 million and approximately $80.45 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can now be bought for approximately $56.54 or 0.00097966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00051938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.95 or 0.00677439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00069683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

