bAlpha (BALPHA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.23 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,298.95 or 0.02230226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $14.23 million and $1.23 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00076130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.97 or 0.00327891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.52 or 0.00776953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00090143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00027499 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00016747 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha’s total supply is 10,956 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

