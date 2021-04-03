bAlpha Trading 29.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for about $1,493.33 or 0.02498838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $16.12 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00074602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00290850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00094441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.90 or 0.00757850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00015346 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha’s total supply is 10,792 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars.

