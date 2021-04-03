Banano (BAN) Reaches One Day Volume of $72,603.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $15.04 million and $72,603.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00072986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00300306 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,673 coins and its circulating supply is 1,211,835,234 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

