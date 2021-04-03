Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.46. Banco Santander-Chile reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander-Chile.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE BSAC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. 334,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $25.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

