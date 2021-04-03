Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.