BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.38 Million

Brokerages predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post $254.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.30 million and the highest is $261.70 million. BancorpSouth Bank reported sales of $244.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

BXS stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

