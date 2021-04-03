Band Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $219.21 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $329.15 million and approximately $219.21 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $16.06 or 0.00027646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

