Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 13,343 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $161.98 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.70 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.55 and its 200-day moving average is $171.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

