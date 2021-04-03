Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 2,433 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.35% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $19,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX opened at $439.58 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $191.90 and a twelve month high of $443.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.28.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.