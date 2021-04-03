Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 24,542 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 26.9% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

