Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 35,501 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 35,501 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $5,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,908,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

NYSE UBER opened at $57.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.