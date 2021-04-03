Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 5,646 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.35. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

