Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.06% of C3.ai at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $138,750,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $104,063,000.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $68.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.75 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 341,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $28,838,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,909,046.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $85,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,301,473.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,428,751 shares of company stock valued at $459,542,594 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

