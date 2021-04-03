Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 661,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.29% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

