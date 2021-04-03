Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.14% of The Mosaic worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 184,387 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 489.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 165,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $35.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

