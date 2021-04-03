Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $141,898,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cerner by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,430,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 731,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cerner by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 119.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,854,000 after purchasing an additional 534,805 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERN stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

