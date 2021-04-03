Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 11,971 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.49% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $17,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,363,000 after buying an additional 235,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 325,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 171,585 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,635.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 165,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,472,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $46.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89.

