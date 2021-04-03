Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 13,450 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 158.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $290.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.71 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,967.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,674 shares of company stock worth $55,641,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

